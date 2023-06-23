Bluefield, Va. residents speak on flooding issues Thursday night

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - High water concerns were top-of-mind Thursday evening in Bluefield, Va., as local leaders held a town hall meeting on ongoing flooding issues. Residents showed out to share their experience with the problem.

“[The] road is collapsing on North College, it’s collapsed real, real bad,” said Charles Lewis Jr. “Tractor trailers going there by the dozens, it ain’t going to stop. It’s like somebody pushing down on somebody else, it ain’t gon’ stop.”

“In an older town like this your infrastructure is only set up for what it was in the past,” said Town Council Member Chuck Presley. ”So we’ve had these newer developments, you’ve got like new asphalt, you’ve got water running, you don’t have all the retainment ponds, the storm management -- so you have those issues too.”

For the time-being, however, it appeared assistance would remain limited. Over the state line in Bluefield, W.Va., residents could submit their damage to FEMA in hopes of seeing financial relief. But that’s not the case in the Commonwealth.

“It is frustrating that somebody a mile from your house in another state, and then you can’t here in Virginia,” said Presley.

On Thursday, however, residents saw the chance to describe their issues and concerns to local leaders.

It served as an important first step, with a long way to a full solution.

“I’m only one of six council members,” said Presley. “I try my hardest, but we all are out here busy, trying to get stuff done. So, the more people involved, the more citizens involved, the more we can get done.”

Ideas from roadwork and drainage, to properly managing bodies of water were all touched on -- but for the time-being, they remain just ideas.

