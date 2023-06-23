Beckley man sentenced to 10 years for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin to 10 years followed by four years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on October 20, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence and found approximately 832 grams of heroin, 178 grams of methamphetamine, and three firearms: a Colt, model Army Special, .38-caliber revolver; an Eagle Arms, model Eagle-15, multi-caliber rifle; and a Romarm/Cugir, model WASR-10, 7.62-caliber rifle.

Johnson admitted to possessing and intending to sell the heroin and methamphetamine, and to possessing the firearms.

