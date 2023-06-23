Beckley man sentenced to 10 years for federal drug crime

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin to 10 years followed by four years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on October 20, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence and found approximately 832 grams of heroin, 178 grams of methamphetamine, and three firearms: a Colt, model Army Special, .38-caliber revolver; an Eagle Arms, model Eagle-15, multi-caliber rifle; and a Romarm/Cugir, model WASR-10, 7.62-caliber rifle.

Johnson admitted to possessing and intending to sell the heroin and methamphetamine, and to possessing the firearms.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beware of black bears (File)
Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Memorial honoring the lives lost in the flood of 2016
The Flood of 2016: Seven Years Later
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will soon have a new tool to help curb the recent rise in...
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. to acquire bullet retrieval system
Lorenzo Herbert and Rory Spells
Two men plead guilty to federal drug crimes
In the latest edition of your 'Furcast @ Noon,' Alise Bailey has all the details on our furry...
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Peter Pan