Beckley ARH CEO says Stanaford Road closure does not affect hospital hours

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The closure of Stanaford Road is causing some confusion for Beckley ARH patients.

The closure is in effect to allow crews to make road improvements as part of the East Beckley Bypass Project. ARH recently posted on social media that the road closure does not in any way affect the hospital’s hours.

WVVA reached out to ARH West Virginia Regional CEO Jeremy Hall to learn more.

“The construction on Stanaford Road in no way affects the care Beckley ARH provides to the community,” Hall wrote in a statement. “Both the hospital, ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic and ARH Pharmacy next door remain open as always.”

The hospital is open 24/7/365, while its clinics and pharmacy have set hours.

The new traffic pattern on Stanaford Road is expected to last several months.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.