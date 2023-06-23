Air Force JROTC Cadets hear from Victoria Yeager at Concord University

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of Air Force Junior ROTC cadets heard from Victoria Yeager, the widow of Brigadier Gen. Chuck Yeager, on Thursday in Athens, W.Va..

It was a break-in-pace for the cadets, who were nearing the end of their week-long Air Force Jr ROTC Mountaineer Cadet Officer Leadership training week.

Yeager shared stories from both herself and her late husband’s experiences in the air -- working to motivate and educate the young cadets on what they can expect moving forward. For Yeager, her role is an important one in passing down decades of knowledge from a legendary American.

“It’s important to keep his legacy out there,” said Yeager. “Because he’s such an inspiration. We still get letters from people that were so inspired from him. I get emails, I get it on social media, and I think it’s great to have a role model like him.”

Gen. Yeager became the first pilot to break the sound barrier back in 1947. A West Virginian himself, he’s credited with shooting down more than 11 enemy aircraft in World War Two. He passed away in 2020 at age 97.

