AASC holds prom for seniors

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - When someone attends their senior prom, their usually in their late teens. For participants with the Appalachian Agency for Seniors ,they’re attending theirs decades later.

“We bring all of our clients from all across Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell County. We spend the day celebrating them. They get dressed up and have a nice meal,” said AASC CEO Brian Beck.

Attendees got all dolled up with the help of agency staff.

“There was a lot of people who helped us get ready. I feel young again,” said Effie Hollins, an attendee from Baptist Valley.

A photographer was on site to document those fabulous outfits. And for some, it was something they had never experienced before.

A part of the joy that comes from the event stems from a sense of community.

“I told them I was born and raised with 5 brothers and 1 sister, but now I have oodles of brother and sisters,” said James Counts, an attendee from Clintwood.

With more than 150 enjoying their prom Friday, that’s a lot of community.

This was the agency’s fourth prom and they tell WVVA that it was their largest yet.

