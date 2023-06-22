Woman snorts fentanyl before driving with child in car, police say

Amanda Carroll
Amanda Carroll(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A South Carolina woman has been charged in Monongalia County after deputies say she snorted fentanyl before driving with a child in the car.

Deputies responded to the scene on an undisclosed interstate at around 3:40 p.m. on Monday and say a man was laying on the ground outside of a car having an overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they administered Narcan to man, and it proved to be effective.

The report says deputies spoke to a woman on the scene, later identified as 34-year-old Amanda Carroll, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who “had slurred speech, heavy eyelids, dry mouth and swayed while balancing and speaking” in addition to “very restricted” pupils.

Carroll allegedly failed several sobriety tests and failed to complete one because she complained about having difficulty keeping her eyes open.

Court documents say Carroll told police she “snorted” fentanyl just before driving with a nine-year-old girl in the backseat. Witnesses also showed police video of the car Carroll was driving “drifting back and forth” in its lane of travel.

Carroll has been charged with misdemeanor DUI with child endangerment. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

