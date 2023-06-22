The weather will be on repeat into late week

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps overnight will stay mild, in the 50s and low 60s. Low pressure will hover over the region in the next few days, keeping us cool, cloudy, and damp. Both Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the 60s, lows in the upper 50s/low 60s and on and off rounds of rain/a few t-storms.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

FLOODING could be realized in the coming days as rain continues to fall. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure will head off to the northeast by this weekend; while we don’t look completely dry, we’ll see more breaks of sun on Saturday and Sunday between some lingering showers. Highs will push into the 70s and 80s this weekend.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to have more showers and t-storms develop into early next week, but temps should stay on the warmer side- pushing back toward that 80-degree mark again by mid-late week next week.

