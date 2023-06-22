The weather will be on repeat into late week

We will be cool and damp as we head into Thursday and Friday
Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

Temps overnight will stay mild, in the 50s and low 60s. Low pressure will hover over the region in the next few days, keeping us cool, cloudy, and damp. Both Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the 60s, lows in the upper 50s/low 60s and on and off rounds of rain/a few t-storms.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

FLOODING could be realized in the coming days as rain continues to fall. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

Low pressure will head off to the northeast by this weekend; while we don’t look completely dry, we’ll see more breaks of sun on Saturday and Sunday between some lingering showers. Highs will push into the 70s and 80s this weekend.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

We look to have more showers and t-storms develop into early next week, but temps should stay on the warmer side- pushing back toward that 80-degree mark again by mid-late week next week.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

