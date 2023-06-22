We remain a bit unsettled, but will gradually warm through the weekend

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure slowly making its way across our area continues to bring clouds and rain. Showers will be on and off overnight, as well as pockets of drizzle/fog. Low temps will hover again in the 50s and 60s overnight.

Tomorrow, we look a bit warmer as winds shift more out of the south and west, but we’ll still be below-average as far as high temps are concerned on Friday afternoon. We should hit the upper 60s-mid 70s. Scattered showers and t-storms look likely tomorrow. While severe weather is looking unlikely, isolated heavy downpours could still occur/lead to flooding issues, so stay weather aware, especially tomorrow afternoon/evening. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the 50s.

This weekend, rain chances should gradually wane a bit as low pressure moves off to the north and east. We should see more breaks of sun Saturday and Sunday between hit-or-miss showers/storms. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s during Saturday and Sunday afternoon, and lows will remain in the 50s and 60s at night through the weekend.

A frontal system will bring a renewed chance of widespread rain next Monday-Tuesday...STAY TUNED!

