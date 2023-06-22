Virginia Tech professor shares insight on missing Titanic submersible

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Search efforts are continuing for a submersible that disappeared near the Titanic wreckage Sunday. Dr. Stefano Brizzolara is a professor in Virginia Tech’s Aerospace and Ocean Engineering Department and shared his insight on the factors that could have led to the submersible going missing and the difficulties present in the search.

“A lot of the features of this craft don’t speak about redundancy and safety measures that you would expect. In a submersible that can reach such a high depth, 4,000 meters under the sea surface, you experience the pressure of 400 times the atmospheric pressure that you have in the air at sea level.”

Brizzolara explained that at these depths, the water temperature is most likely near freezing levels, adding the pressure and temperature can be detrimental to a submersible.

“Any imperfection and any little will crack will cause a progressive failure, which will not take too long, unfortunately,”

Brizzolara shared the submersible losing communication so fast is also worrying, especially with not having a direct way back to the surface.

“If you lose communication, the problem is, I read, that they didn’t have any way on board to be able to orient themselves and know precisely where they were; they were aligned on communication with the surface. The problem is, many of these vehicles, to save energy, are neutrally buoyant or even negative-buoyant, so they tend to dive, especially when they go deeper and deeper. And so you need some measure to come back to the surface and if you lose power the thruster cannot bring you back.”

As search efforts continue to locate the vessel, Brizzolara explained the challenges the crew is facing.

“Underwater at those depths especially, there is no light. You can’t have any visual contact. You are relying on a map that is based on reflection of acoustic waves, right? Sonars work on this principle. You emit an acoustic wave that reflects on the object and you read back the reflection. As you go deeper and deeper from the surface to the depth, the seawater changes salinity and temperature, and there are some particular areas where the gradient, or the change, actually can reverse. And these sudden changes and reversal can actually distort the propagation of the acoustic wave. And that is a difficulty to use sonars to get an accurate map at large distances from the surface.”

