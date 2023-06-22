TCSO searching for missing woman

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in locating information on a missing Tazewell woman.

Natasha Brewster, 38, was last seen in the Claypool Hill area on Monday, June 19.

TCSO asks that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Brewster, please call Detective Chris Vass at (276) 385-1720 or the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-0902.

You may remain anonymous.

