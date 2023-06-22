Statesman Warren McGraw to lie in state Friday, followed by service in Charleston

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Statesman Warren McGraw is expected to lie in state at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. on Friday, followed by a celebration of his life.

According to a spokesperson for the family, McGraw’s casket will be escorted by State Police to the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Friday, June 23, 2023, leaving Blue Ridge Funeral Home in Beckley at 9:30 a.m.

Once in Charleston, McGraw will lie in State in the Great Room of the West Virginia Capitol Complex in Charleston, W.Va. from noon until 2 p.m. A service celebrating his life will follow at 2 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

West Virginia bids farewell to a legal luminary, dedicated public servant and long-time political force, Warren R. McGraw. The passing of McGraw, who served as a justice on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and dedicated his life to upholding justice and fighting for the rights of the marginalized, will leave a profound void in the state’s legal and civic landscape.

Born in 1939 in Wyoming County, Warren R. McGraw’s journey was one defined by a relentless pursuit of justice, an unwavering commitment to equality, and a deep love for his home state. As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from colleagues, friends, and West Virginians who recognized his impact on the State of West Virginia.

McGraw’s legal career spanned several decades and earned him a reputation as a formidable advocate for justice. After graduating from Morris Harvey College and then obtaining his law degree in 1960 from Wake Forest University, McGraw fearlessly took on cases that championed the rights of the marginalized and fought against injustice. His courtroom presence was marked by a sharp intellect, an indomitable spirit, and a deep empathy for those he represented.

In his personal life, in 1961 McGraw would marry the love of his life, Peggy Shufflebarger. They raised three children, attorney Warren R. McGraw, Jr., Judge Suzanne McGraw, and Dr. Rebecca McGraw.

His legal career began with him working for the administration of President Lyndon Johnson on enforcing compliance to the civil rights acts that had recently became the law of the land. McGraw took great pride in this work.

McGraw’s political career began in 1968 when he was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates. He would serve the people of Wyoming County in this position until 1972 when he was then elected to the West Virginia Senate. During his three-term tenure in the Senate, McGraw was elevated and elected to be the Senate President and Lieutenant Governor of the State of West Virginia twice. McGraw would serve in this role until embarking on an unsuccessful gubernatorial run in 1984 where he finished runner-up in the statewide Democratic primary.

McGraw is credited with being instrumental in the passage of the coal severance tax in 1987, which placed a 2.5 percent gross value tax rate on coal produced from the mining and processing of waste. Since its passage, this tax has returned millions of dollars to his home county.

After this legislative service, McGraw returned home to Pineville and continued to practice law while going on to be elected to the Wyoming County Board of Education in 1986. In 1996, McGraw assumed the role of the Wyoming County Prosecuting attorney. This career stop was brief because in 1998, McGraw successfully won a statewide election for a seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. McGraw would serve as the Chief Justice for this court in 2001 and remain on this bench until 2004.

Warren R. McGraw, a name etched into the history of West Virginia, will be remembered as a true hero and a source of inspiration for generations to come in his Wyoming County and greater West Virginia home. His dedication to justice will continue to shape the legal landscape, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who continue the fight for a more equitable society.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.