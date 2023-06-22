Solstice and Sky owners to gather in Beckley for annual meet

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Owners of Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky vehicles from around the U.S. and Canada will be gathering Thursday for the 18th annual North American Solstice and Sky Annual Meet (NASSAM).

The City of Beckley and Visit Southern West Virginia will welcome the car club to the area during the week of June 18-24. Several groups of car club members will be doing daily rides around southern West Virginia ranging from 100 to 200 miles. Evening activities are being planned for club members as well. Over 180 vehicles are expected to line the streets in downtown Beckley for the Solstice and Sky Car Show on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition to welcoming club members to the community, residents and visitors can check out the cars and enjoy music. Daniel Lilly and the Lilly Mountaineers will perform from 6-8 pm at Word Park. Randy Gilkey will perform on Main Street from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., sponsored by United Bank. Downtown restaurants and businesses are encouraged to be open during the evening and a few food trucks will be set up for the car show.

“The decision to come here was largely based on Beckley’s proximity to twisting highways and byways,” says Pontiac Solstice owner Jim Lyddon, the event organizer. Over 180 cars are registered for the event, making this the third largest NASSAM event since its inception in 2006.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.