Senior fair hosted at Beckley convention center for senior service information

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley-Register Herald hosted a Senior Fair in Beckley Wednesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Seniors learned about a wide variety of services offered in the area.

The bottom line is there are a lot of services available in the community that people may not know about, from adult daycare to meals on wheels. This senior fair was an opportunity for local organizations to showcase what they have to the community.

A number of senior homes were set up at the convention center, including The Villages at Greystone, which offers independent and assisted living.

Morgan Stover with The Villages at Greystone said, “Getting out to things like this helps people know who we are, what we do, and what we have to offer.”

Stover said they offer everything from check-ins to end of life care.

Stover said, “The biggest thing we get asked about is the food for sure. We see it in the elderly community, especially if they’re single and living alone. It’s hard to cook for one person and we offer three well rounded meals to the community.”

At the Raleigh County Commission on Aging booth, seniors got the opportunity to learn about the center’s adult daycare program, available to those battling dementia.

Kim Ratliff with the Raleigh County Commission on Aging said, “They’re cared for by our staff that is trained in Alzheimer’s and dementia care. They’re provided lunch. they interact. It’s great socialization and a great place in a home life environment.”

Both the commission and the council on aging offer a wide variety of services, from meals to transportation to help with enrolling in Medicare.

Council on aging Executive Director Jennifer Brown said, “I think when people hear senior centers, the first thing that pops into their mind is bingo, and while we do try to provide those games, senior centers are really so much more than that.”

The Council on Aging’s number to help direct people to services is 1-800-499-4080.

