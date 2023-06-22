Richlands man arrested after ‘brief standoff’ with police

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Jonathan Lynn Pilkins, 37, of Richlands, was arrested on Wednesday, June 21.

The Richlands Police Department responded to 216 Lee Street in reference to the potentially armed wanted suspect at approximately 4:22 p.m. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well, and after a brief standoff with the suspect.

During further investigation, it was learned that Pilkins had allegedly threatened, abducted, and committed assault to an elderly male resident at that location. Pilkins was arrested on an outstanding capias out of Tazewell County and was additionally charged with abduction, strangulation, and threatening to burn a dwelling house. Pilkins is currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

