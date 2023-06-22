Richlands man arrested after ‘brief standoff’ with police

Jonathan Lynn Pilkins
Jonathan Lynn Pilkins(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Jonathan Lynn Pilkins, 37, of Richlands, was arrested on Wednesday, June 21.

The Richlands Police Department responded to 216 Lee Street in reference to the potentially armed wanted suspect at approximately 4:22 p.m. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well, and after a brief standoff with the suspect.

During further investigation, it was learned that Pilkins had allegedly threatened, abducted, and committed assault to an elderly male resident at that location. Pilkins was arrested on an outstanding capias out of Tazewell County and was additionally charged with abduction, strangulation, and threatening to burn a dwelling house. Pilkins is currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
Shooting
Beckley shooting leaves one dead
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US

Latest News

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
Pipestem State Park and Boy Scouts of America begin partnership
Pipestem State Park and Boy Scouts of America begin partnership
Leona Hendricks
Woman reflects on 51 year career at Princeton Community Hospital