Princeton Library to hold inaugural chess tournament at City Hall this Saturday

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local high schooler makes moves to bring a new club and event in Mercer County.

On Saturday, Princeton City Hall will hold the Princeton Library’s inaugural chess tournament. The competition will be put on by the library’s chess club which is run by 16-year-old Noah Stafford, who has a passion for the game.

“You can always get better at it. There is always new things to learn. The engines are always improving and you can always manage to get better and beat more people, and when you lose you can learn something from it,” said Stafford.

Players for the chess tournament are expected to arrive at city hall at 9 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 10 a.m. It is free admission for all ages and there will be same day sign-ups. Food, drinks and excitement will be on deck for the first-time event.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.