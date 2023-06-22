New travel guide helps visitors explore Mercer County like a local

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has released the newest edition of the Mercer County Tour Guide, called “Uniquely Appalachia”.

With food, outdoor adventure, art and more Mercer County has something to offer everyone. That is on display in this year’s guide.

“When you’re traveling you want to get that information fast and this provides all the essential details they would need if they were come to visit. You start with lodging and you look and places to eat. We want you to experience something unique while you are here which leads us to the outdoors,” said Mercer County CVB Director Jamie Null.

The book features local guides, like photographer Buffy Jones who has been documenting the area’s natural beauty for years.

“I love visiting big cities but the four seasons here are a photographer’s dream, of course fall is my favorite. I think it’s great to have guides that way we can show them the uniqueness and special spots that they wouldn’t normally have heard about,” said Jones.

Some of those special spots are our unique local businesses, like the Hatter’s Bookshop in Princeton.

“We daily get tourists and people who have newly moved here. They always have questions and easy to hand them the guide and say, ‘Here is a really good way to find out about our area,” said owner Tammy Dotson.

20,000 guides have been printed and are at many local businesses throughout the county and tourism hubs throughout the state.

Check out the book online here.

