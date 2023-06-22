New River Gorge CVB says region’s addition to Ascend WV program will benefit local economy

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - We pay for things every day: $5 or more for a cup of coffee; $10 for a movie. But what if you could move to the Mountain State and actually get paid to do it?

This is precisely what the program Ascend West Virginia is trying to do. The program was started in 2020 by Marshall University President Brad D. Smith with the backing of Governor Jim Justice, the state’s Department of Tourism, West Virginia University and others. Participating communities include the Greenbrier Valley, Eastern Panhandle and Greater Elkins Region, and with the recent addition of the New River Gorge, they’ve expanded their reach.

Tim Naylor is the Executive Assitant of the New River Gorge CVB in Oak Hill. He tells WVVA that the area’s involvement in the Ascend West Virginia program can only be positive.

“From a chamber and a CVB standpoint, you know, it’s really nothing but good, I think....We’re gonna get more notoriety and more experienced people visiting.”

Ascend West Virginia pays remote workers $12,000 in cash to live and work in West Virginia for two years. According to the program’s website, Smith and his wife, Alys, personally donated $25 million to assist in compensating participants. The site says chosen applicants will get $10,000 split into payments for the first year. The last installment of $2,000 will be paid at the end of the second year.

In addition, participants will also get one year of free recreational activities like white water rafting, hiking, biking and more.

“When that word got out that, ‘Hey, you can move to the New River Gorge,’ you know, if you’ve never heard of the New River Gorge, people are gonna start looking up New River Gorge, and they’re gonna find out that there’s tons of stuff to do here,” Naylor shared. “You could come here and spend a month and not really experience half of what this place has to offer. Being able to do it for free, you know, you’re gonna get hooked on it and even the hiking and the biking and all the trails and stuff.”

Even better, The New River Gorge CVB says these new residents will boost the local economy while they’re there.

“They’re just gonna tell their friends; they’re gonna tell their family, and those people are gonna come here, and they’re gonna experience it, and it’s just gonna keep steamrolling into bigger and better things, I believe.”

Ascend West Virginia has already seen close to 100 participants placed in participating communities across the state. The program is currently accepting applications online. You must be 18 years old with a full-time job and the ability to work remotely to be considered.

