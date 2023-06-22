Interview @ Noon: Richlands Freedom Festival returns to the town on June 24th

Richlands, VA (WVVA) - Freedom is being celebrated in the Old Dominion as the Richlands Freedom Festival returns to the town after a hiatus.

Karen Deel with the festival stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss in the interview above.

Vendors are invited to come by and set up at anytime.

Festivities kick off at 4:00 PM in the parking lot of the Richlands Police Department.

In addition to vendors for you to patron, the VFW Post presents the colors at 6:30 pm, three different bands will perform and there will be fireworks at 10:00 pm.

Deel also notes across the street at Advance Auto will be a ‘cruise in and bike’ night.

“It means a lot to me because our community as many surrounding communities have very low income,” said Deel, “and many of our children have no opportunities to go anywhere except for what we can provide. That makes me feel like we’ve accomplished something by providing for our children in our community.”

The police department is located at 1851 Cranwell Drive in the town of Richands.

