Interview @ Noon: Richlands Freedom Festival returns to the town on June 24th

The police department is located at 1851 Cranwell Drive in Richlands, VA.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richlands, VA (WVVA) - Freedom is being celebrated in the Old Dominion as the Richlands Freedom Festival returns to the town after a hiatus.

Karen Deel with the festival stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss in the interview above.

Vendors are invited to come by and set up at anytime.

Festivities kick off at 4:00 PM in the parking lot of the Richlands Police Department.

In addition to vendors for you to patron, the VFW Post presents the colors at 6:30 pm, three different bands will perform and there will be fireworks at 10:00 pm.

Deel also notes across the street at Advance Auto will be a ‘cruise in and bike’ night.

“It means a lot to me because our community as many surrounding communities have very low income,” said Deel, “and many of our children have no opportunities to go anywhere except for what we can provide. That makes me feel like we’ve accomplished something by providing for our children in our community.”

The police department is located at 1851 Cranwell Drive in the town of Richands.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Shooting
UPDATE: Beckley shooting victim identified
Charleston woman crowned as Miss West Virginia USA
Charleston woman crowned as Miss West Virginia USA
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US

Latest News

Kickstand is at 10 AM at Linda K. Epling Stadium located at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, WV
21 Brotherhood Inc. revving up for poker run in partnership with ‘Friends of Charity Auto Fair’ to benefit Hospice of SWV and Brian’s Safehouse
Kickstand is at 12:45 pm and the ride begins at 1:00 pm.
Historic Pocahontas Inc. holding ‘Ride & Cruise-In benefiting annual Coal Miners’ & Railroad Workers’ Reunion
'GTT' @ Noon: 249th Army Band performing free concert; Badfinger coming this Fall to the Granada
‘GTT’ @ Noon: 249th Army Band performing free concert; Badfinger coming this Fall to the Granada
Gear Up SWV is providing several summer opportunities for area children.
‘GEAR UP SWV’ readies for summer programs for area youth