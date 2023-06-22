Historic Pocahontas Inc. holding ‘Ride & Cruise-In benefiting annual Coal Miners’ & Railroad Workers’ Reunion

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Pocahontas, Va. (WVVA) - The town of Pocahontas is already looking forward to its annual Coal Miners’ and Railroad Workers’ Reunion come Labor Day weekend.

But in order to do so successfully they are asking you in our community to help if you can--in a fun way.

Historic Pocahontas Incorporated member Monica Garnett stopped by WVVA @ Noon to discuss a ‘ride & cruise-in’ happening this Sunday, June 25th to fundraise for the reunion.

The ‘Historic Pocahontas Inc. Ride & Cruise-in’ is happening at the Cole-Harley Davidson at 1804 Bland Street in Bluefield, WV.

It is $25 for a motorcycle or car and $10 for a passenger.

Registration for the event kicks off at 11:00 am includes a prize ticket, meal ticket and ride with hat (will supplies last)

Kickstand is up at 12:45 and the ride begins at 1:00 pm.

Watch more information above in the interview with Monica.

