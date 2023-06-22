‘GTT’ @ Noon: 249th Army Band performing free concert; Badfinger coming this Fall to the Granada
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The historic Granada theater is continuing its movie showings of the Pixar film, Elemental.
Showtimes below:
|ELEMENTAL
|SHOWTIMES
|Fri, Jun 23
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jun 24
|12:30 PM
|Sat, Jun 24
|4:00 PM
|Sat, Jun 24
|7:30 PM
|Sun, Jun 25
|1:30 PM
|Sun, Jun 25
|5:00 PM
The following weekend, the theater will be showing Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny.
Nicole Smith with the Granada also stopped by to discuss the upcoming free concert by the 249th Army Band.
The group is performing an assortment of patriotic tunes this July 9th at 5 PM.
Also later this year, Badfinger will be gracing the Granada stage. They will be performing on September 15th at 7 PM.
You can purchase tickets ranging from $25 -$35 here.
