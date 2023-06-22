‘GTT’ @ Noon: 249th Army Band performing free concert; Badfinger coming this Fall to the Granada

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The historic Granada theater is continuing its movie showings of the Pixar film, Elemental.

In a city where fire, water, land, & air residents live together, a fiery young woman & a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: How much they have in common.

Showtimes below:

ELEMENTAL SHOWTIMES Fri, Jun 23 7:00 PM Sat, Jun 24 12:30 PM Sat, Jun 24 4:00 PM Sat, Jun 24 7:30 PM Sun, Jun 25 1:30 PM Sun, Jun 25 5:00 PM

The following weekend, the theater will be showing Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny.

Nicole Smith with the Granada also stopped by to discuss the upcoming free concert by the 249th Army Band.

The group is performing an assortment of patriotic tunes this July 9th at 5 PM.

Also later this year, Badfinger will be gracing the Granada stage. They will be performing on September 15th at 7 PM.

You can purchase tickets ranging from $25 -$35 here.

Badfinger is a Welsh rock band formed in 1961, and one of the world’s longest running bands. Performing under various lineups since 1968 Joey Molland has kept the legacy of Badfinger alive. Badfinger performs in theatres, and at fairs & festivals throughout the U.S and still commands immense crowds and standing room venues. They are recognized for their influence on the 1970s power pop genre, having sold an estimated 14 million records. Badfinger had four consecutive worldwide hits from 1970 to 1972: “Come and Get It” (written and produced by Paul McCartney, 1970), “No Matter What” (produced by Mal Evans, 1970), “Day After Day” (produced by George Harrison, 1971), and “Baby Blue” (produced by Todd Rundgren, 1972). Their song “Without You” (1970) has been recorded many times, and became a US and UK number-one hit for Harry Nilsson and, twenty-four years later, a UK number-one for Mariah Carey.

