Gov. Jim Justice orders flags at half-staff in Wyoming Co. in honor of Warren Randolph McGraw

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Govenor Jim Justice has order that flags be flown at half-staff in Wyoming County and all state-owned at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Friday, June 23, in honor of the late West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren Randolph McGraw.

According to Justice’s proclamation, McGraw lived a life of public service, ultimately being elected to more public offices than any other West Virginian and serving in capacities from county school board member, county prosecutor, member of both the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, West Virginia Senate President, and Justice and Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court. He retired on West Virginia Day in 2021 from his last elected position, Wyoming County Circuit Judge.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JIM JUSTICE, by virtue of the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of West Virginia, do hereby ORDER that, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren Randolph McGraw, the United States flag and West Virginia State flag displayed at the Capitol Complex in Charleston, West Virginia, and at all State facilities throughout Wyoming County, West Virginia, shall be lowered to half-staff from dawn to dusk on Friday, June 23, 2023, the day of services celebrating his life.

