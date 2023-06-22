Fruits of Labor adds new coffee and pizza floor


By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since opening last August, Uptown’s Fruits of Labor cafe has won hearts and a lot of new customers. As a result of that success, the cafe added a new twist on Thursday -- a brand-new floor dedicated to coffee, pizza, and even ice cream.

“It’s more of a fun component,” explained Executive Chef Roy Lynch. “We have a different look down here, do all the different coffees, pizzas, nachos, and everything down here. We’re really able to show the public a different angle of what we’re able to do.”

The coffee beans are roasted by Fruits of Labor. But the cafe will also be offering a wide variety of coffee-style drinks, including Frapes and expresso.

While both floors will be staffed by the same organization dedicated to helping recovering addicts, the two floors will operate as separate entities.

“Everything goes back into education,” explained Lynch. “The whole point of us having these locations is to train people. And the whole point of culinary arts is to do, not read a book....so they get lots of practice.”

Sabrina Greaser is three years into her recovery and will be heading up the coffee station and helping to train others. What may be just a coffee to one person is helping someone else get their life back.

“I try to show the girls that there’s always an option. There’s always a choice. And there’s always people to pick them back up when they fall.”

Like the upstairs cafe, the downstairs floor will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

