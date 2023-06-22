Farmacy program returning for its fourth year.

Farmacy is designed to help people eat healthier food, whether they can afford it or not.
Farmacy is designed to help people eat healthier food, whether they can afford it or not.(WVVA News)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KEGLEY, W.VA. (WVVA) - Healthy eating habits can lead to a number of benefits including more energy, lower cholesterol and more.

Here locally, there’s a way for you to jump start your way to a healthier life, and the best part--it’s free!

It’s a WVU Extension program, and it’s coming back for its fourth year.

Farmacy is a 15-week program designed to help families improve their health.

Amanda Lawson from the Bluestone Health Center has been involved since its inception. “We take thirty people who are diabetic, high blood pressure, simple medical problems, and teach them how to eat better, and give them recipes.”

If you are a parent and have a child under 18 years old, you are also eligible.

The program involves nutrition classes and cooking demonstrations.

Attendees will have access to a weekly farmers market as a result, so they can try the recipes at home.

Amanda says “It’s very expensive to go out and buy fruits and vegetables when a cheeseburger is ninety nine cents, while a salad is eight or nine dollars. So when these people are on fixed incomes, it’s hard for them to change the way they eat because of how much food costs in general, so to eat healthy, its even twice as much at least.”

During the first week, people who sign up will go to nearby Bluestone Health Center to get their weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol checked.

At the end of the fifteen weeks, they will get measured again as a comparison to see how it affected their health.

The program will start on Friday July 21st and continue until October 22nd.

Meetings will be held every Friday at 10 AM, at the Shawnee Baptist Church in Kegley, WV.

To sign up for the program, you have to commit to the full 15-weeks.

You can sign up by calling Amanda Lawson at 304-921-0203.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

