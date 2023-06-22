Concord University’s athletic department announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

7 people will be honored
By Josh Widman
Jun. 22, 2023
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord University athletic department will induct seven people into the school’s Hall of Fame.

The 2023 class is made up of one coach and six players.

- Kenny Osborne (Women’s Basketball)

- Mike Boyd (Men’s Basketball)

- Melissa Grose (Softball/Women’s Basketball)

- Terrance Lee (Football)

- Greyson Schram (Baseball)

- Kari Simon (Women’s Soccer)

- Chris Snell (Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field)

The class will be formally inducted on Saturday, October 14th at 9:00 a.m. at University Point. The seven individuals will also be honored before the homecoming football game later that day against Frostburg State at Callaghan Stadium.

Dalton Phillips and Isaiah Bandy sign to play football at Bluefield
