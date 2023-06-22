Concord University’s athletic department announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord University athletic department will induct seven people into the school’s Hall of Fame.

The 2023 class is made up of one coach and six players.

- Kenny Osborne (Women’s Basketball)

- Mike Boyd (Men’s Basketball)

- Melissa Grose (Softball/Women’s Basketball)

- Terrance Lee (Football)

- Greyson Schram (Baseball)

- Kari Simon (Women’s Soccer)

- Chris Snell (Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field)

The class will be formally inducted on Saturday, October 14th at 9:00 a.m. at University Point. The seven individuals will also be honored before the homecoming football game later that day against Frostburg State at Callaghan Stadium.

