Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

Thomas Manns
Thomas Manns(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thomas D. Manns, 37, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia, on May 26, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to a report of shots fired at a Ewart Avenue apartment complex in Beckley and encountered Manns holding what they believed to be a firearm as he ran into a stairway. Officers searched the stairway and found a Mossberg, model 500AT, 12-gauge shotgun in a trash can. Video footage from the apartment complex’s security cameras showed Manns holding the shotgun before he put it in the trash can. Manns admitted to possessing the firearm.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Manns knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in Raleigh County Circuit Court on November 29, 2006.

Manns is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

