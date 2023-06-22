Another day of rain

Low pressure will hover over the region once again keeping us cool, cloudy, and damp. Rounds of rain will move through our area, and the rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures will hover in the 60s all day long.

Cloudy skies with some occasional showers are expected tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Some more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the region on Friday. Some localized flooding cannot be ruled out in the coming days, especially around low-lying and poor drainage areas. Highs will be a bit warmer in the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Low pressure will head off to the northeast by this weekend. While we don’t look completely dry, we’ll see more breaks in the clouds on Saturday and Sunday between some lingering showers. Highs will push into the 70s and low 80s this weekend.

Unsettled weather returns early next week as a cold front swings through. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

