21 Brotherhood Inc. revving up for poker run in partnership with ‘Friends of Charity Auto Fair’ to benefit Hospice of SWV and Brian’s Safehouse

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 21 Brotherhood is revving up at the Friends of Charity Auto Fair for a great cause.

21 Brotherhood is a public service motorcycle club made up of law enforcement, first responders and other likeminded individuals who contribute and raise monies for various efforts like Brian’s Safehouse and Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

All vehicles are welcome to the group’s poker run on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Linda K. Epling stadium (200 Stadium Drive in Beckley).

The cost is $20 for a rider and $10 for a passenger.

Registration begins at 8:30 am - 9:30 am.

Kickstand begins at 10:00 am.

In addition to the poker run, several prizes will be given away during the event.

Proceeds from this event will go toward Hospice of SWV and Brian’s Safehouse. 21 Brotherhood president, ‘10 Penny’ & club member, ‘Butch’ stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss the run. Watch above.

