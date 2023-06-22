21 Brotherhood Inc. revving up for poker run in partnership with ‘Friends of Charity Auto Fair’ to benefit Hospice of SWV and Brian’s Safehouse

Kickstand is at 10 AM at Linda K. Epling Stadium located at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, WV
Kickstand is at 10 AM at Linda K. Epling Stadium located at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, WV(Friends of Charity Auto Fair)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 21 Brotherhood is revving up at the Friends of Charity Auto Fair for a great cause.

21 Brotherhood is a public service motorcycle club made up of law enforcement, first responders and other likeminded individuals who contribute and raise monies for various efforts like Brian’s Safehouse and Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

All vehicles are welcome to the group’s poker run on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Linda K. Epling stadium (200 Stadium Drive in Beckley).

The cost is $20 for a rider and $10 for a passenger.

Registration begins at 8:30 am - 9:30 am.

Kickstand begins at 10:00 am.

In addition to the poker run, several prizes will be given away during the event.

Proceeds from this event will go toward Hospice of SWV and Brian’s Safehouse. 21 Brotherhood president, ‘10 Penny’ & club member, ‘Butch’ stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss the run. Watch above.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Shooting
UPDATE: Beckley shooting victim identified
Charleston woman crowned as Miss West Virginia USA
Charleston woman crowned as Miss West Virginia USA
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US

Latest News

Richlands Freedom Festival is happening in the parking lot of the Richlands Police Dept.
Interview @ Noon: Richlands Freedom Festival returns to the town on June 24th
Kickstand is at 12:45 pm and the ride begins at 1:00 pm.
Historic Pocahontas Inc. holding ‘Ride & Cruise-In benefiting annual Coal Miners’ & Railroad Workers’ Reunion
'GTT' @ Noon: 249th Army Band performing free concert; Badfinger coming this Fall to the Granada
‘GTT’ @ Noon: 249th Army Band performing free concert; Badfinger coming this Fall to the Granada
Gear Up SWV is providing several summer opportunities for area children.
‘GEAR UP SWV’ readies for summer programs for area youth