WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital named top hospital in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has received its third consecutive title as the top children’s hospital in West Virginia, according to U.S News & World Report.

The report also awarded national rankings to WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery programs in its 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals.

“Last year was an incredible year for our pediatric care team members. They moved into the brand-new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and families near and far have been seeking them out for their expertise on an ever-increasing basis,” Dr. Michael Grace, president of West Virginia University Hospitals, said. “Now, they have received national recognition for their efforts, and we could not be prouder of them.”

This year marks the WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Urology Program’s sixth-consecutive national ranking. It is the only pediatric urology practice in West Virginia.

“We are honored by this ranking, as it recognizes the standard of excellence we deliver to the children and families of West Virginia and the surrounding area who come to our flagship institution for care,” Dr. Osama Al-Omar, chief of Pediatric Urology, said. “I am honored to serve as the chief of the Division or Urology and share these successes with the people of our state and region.”

Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery at WVU Medicine Children’s made its debut on the list this year.

At WVU Medicine Children’s, Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Behavioral Medicine are part of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence, which, in conjunction with the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, brings together the medical, surgical, and support services a child may need to live well with their condition.

“This is a great honor that perfectly reflects the WVU Medicine Children’s Neuroscience Center mission of building healthier futures for our children with neurological disorders,” Dr. P. David Adelson., executive director of the Neuroscience Center, said. “The ranking also represents a solid foundation and team effort to further build upon in delivering the most state-of-the-art neuro care for the children of West Virginia and the region.”

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists.

Officials say children’s hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care, and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

