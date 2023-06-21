W.Va gubernatorial candidate Mac Warner makes campaign announcement in Raleigh County

Mac Warner campaign announcement
Mac Warner campaign announcement(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 2024 Gubernatorial candidate and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner paid a visit to Raleigh County Wednesday, June 21.

He announced the launch of the Gun Owners Coalition at Flat Top Arms in Beckley. The coalition supports Warner’s run for governor and has more than 100 endorsers from all 55 counties in the state.

Warner, who is running as a Republican candidate, tells WVVA that this marks the third coalition to support his campaign with this group, in particular, joining him in support of Second Amendment Rights.

“To get the support of gun owners- they recognize my background as a military background, that I was raised with weapons, that I know how to use a weapon,” Warner shared. “So to have the support of people who are like-minded means a lot to me.”

Next week, Warner says he will announce another coalition, The People of Prayer, will join the Gun Owners Coalition, Women for Warner and the Veterans Coalition in support of his campaign.

Next year’s race for governor is already full of names who are no strangers to Charleston. The ballot will include West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Delegate Moore Capito. Others include Chris Miller- the son of Congresswoman Carol Miller, Terri Bradshaw of Gandeeville and Rashida Yost of Martinsburg.

If elected, Warners says, in addition to supporting gun rights, he will focus on youth education, the state’s ongoing opioid crisis and the rehabilitation of those suffering with addiction.

