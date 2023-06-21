Woman reflects on 51 year career at Princeton Community Hospital

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leona Hendricks retired from Princeton Community Hospital on Friday, June 9, after working at the hospital for 51 years. Hendricks started out in admissions and later moved up to collections manager. In the last few years she took on a new role as the patient support services manager.

Hendricks went to work at the hospital right after graduating from Graham High School in 1972. She says she took the job because of how friendly the staff was.

“I had a really good staff. My coworkers, the work, I enjoy working with people and it was just a mixture of everything. The benefits the hospital has and just everybody was so nice to work with,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks coworkers say they’re happy for her but add it’s a bittersweet moment because she will be greatly missed.

“Leona touched countless employees all over this hospital. She cheers you on in happy times and in hardships she’s there giving words of encouragement and comfort,” said Diane Spencer.

“She spearheaded our financial assistance program. She goes above and beyond for the patients and for her coworkers. I’m happy to call her not just a coworker but a friend,” said Kathi Mustard.

Hendricks trained Brenda Stratton when she started working at the hospital. It was a working relationship that grew into a real friendship. The two best friends managed to work together at the hospital for 48 years. Stratton says now that they’re both retired, she’s looking forward to travelling with her dear friend.

“We already have vacations planned. So shopping and going to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg and we’re trying to plan a trip to Boone, North Carolina,” said Stratton.

Hendricks says aside from staying busy with shopping trips she’s hopeful for divine inspiration to lead her to do more mission work with her church.

“I’ve been to Jamaica, worked at the deaf village and the deaf school twice. I’ve been to Trinidad, Romania, Lafayette and we’ve did some trips here in the United States,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks advice to everyone in the workforce, not just at PCH, but at any job worth having: she says remember every job has its ups and downs but you should try and focus on the good and things will eventually work out.

