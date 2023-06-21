Pipestem State Park and Boy Scouts of America begin partnership

By Abby Lester
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Parks have come to an agreement that will provide a popular youth organization with opportunities for their growth.

Pipestem State Parks and the Boy Scouts of America signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday that will allow scouts free entrance into the park. This opportunity permits badges to be earned at select state parks in exchange for community service.

Mercer County’s Troop One was on site at the park today. One eagle scout tells us he excited for the new potential for badges to be earned at state parks.

*QUOTE*

