Happy first day of... Summer??

It may be the first day of Summer, but it certainly won’t feel like it. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and 60s all day long. We’ll stay breezy with rounds of rain, which could be heavy at times this afternoon.

We’ll hold on to cloudy skies with some occasional showers tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Thursday will be a copy-and-paste day. Off-and-on rain is expected, which could be heavy at times. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for most.

Temperatures will warm up a bit on Friday. Highs will top off in the 70s, but we’ll stay unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Localized flooding remains possible every day this week, especially around low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The rain will become more spotty this weekend and temperatures will climb back into the 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

