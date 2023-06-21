Happy first day of... Summer??

A cool and damp day is expected
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
It may be the first day of Summer, but it certainly won’t feel like it. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and 60s all day long. We’ll stay breezy with rounds of rain, which could be heavy at times this afternoon.

A cool and damp day is expected with rounds of rain and temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.
We’ll hold on to cloudy skies with some occasional showers tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Scattered showers are possible tonight as lows drop into the 50s and low 60s.
Thursday will be a copy-and-paste day. Off-and-on rain is expected, which could be heavy at times. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for most.

Rain will fall at times on Thursday as temperatures hover in the 60s.
Temperatures will warm up a bit on Friday. Highs will top off in the 70s, but we’ll stay unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Localized flooding remains possible every day this week, especially around low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Localized flooding is possible throughout the rest of the week.
The rain will become more spotty this weekend and temperatures will climb back into the 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

