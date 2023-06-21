Cockpit voice recorder from plane that crashed in Virginia still missing

MONTEBELLO, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re learning more about what led to a June 4 flight that crashed in Montebello, Virginia killing all four people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the crash Wednesday afternoon. It does not conclude what caused the plane to crash, but explains in further detail what investigators know about the hours before the crash.

According to the report, the Cessna Citation 560 airplane, N611VG, was operated by Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc. June 4, the pilot departed from the Melbourne International Airport in Florida at 10:59 a.m. The pilot landed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee just after 12:30 p.m. During that stop, 300 gallons of fuel were added to the plane and the pilot picked up three passengers.

The flight left Tennessee at 1:13 p.m. and headed for Long Island Mac Arthur Airport in New York.

The NTSA report notes the following data were collected from a preliminary review of Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control audio recordings.

The pilot contacted Atlanta Air Route Traffic Control Center shortly after takeoff. What followed was a series of communications between the Atlanta Center and the pilot as the plane climbed. The controller would give the plane clearance to climb higher and the pilot read back the clearance.

According to the NTSB, around 1:25 p.m. the controller cleared the plane to fly up to 34,000 feet. The pilot read back the clearance and reported the plane was at about 28,000 feet.

Minutes later, the controller told the pilot to stop the climb at 33,000 feet for crossing air traffic. The pilot did not respond and continued to climb to 34,000 feet, at which point it leveled off. Controllers tried repeatedly to contact the pilot, but received no further communications.

The NTSB report says preliminary data show the plane’s flight track to New York was consistent with the filed flight plan. It flew above the Long Island airport around 2:30, maintaining an altitude of 34,000 feet the entire time. Then the plan continued flying southwest. Around 3:22, the plane began to rapidly descend in a right spiral.

According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, at 3:20, a fighter plane intercepted the plane. The fighter pilot tried to deploy radio transmissions, flight maneuvers and flares, but the pilot was unresponsive. A sonic boom caused by the fighter aircraft could be heard throughout the D.C. metro area.

The plane crashed into mountainous and forested terrain in Montebello not far form where the plane began its spiral descent. The evidence reviewed by the NTSB points to a high velocity, near vertical descent. Investigators were not able to determine flight control continuity and the cockpit was destroyed.

According to maintenance records, as of May 2023 the plane was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder. But as of the preliminary report, investigators had not been able to find it. The plane did not have a flight data recorder. It was not required to have one.

The NTSB report also detailed the pilot’s records. In May he reported he had 34,5000 total hours of flying, 110 of which were logged in the CE-500 over the last 12 months.

Investigators with the NTSB say it could take up to a full year to create and publish a final report.

