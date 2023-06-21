Charleston woman crowned as Miss West Virginia USA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new Miss West Virginia USA has been crowned, and she’s from Charleston. Nevaeh Harmon wears many hats along with her crown; she was also recently sworn in as Marshall University’s Student Body Vice President.

A moment Nevaeh Harmon will never forget was hearing her name called as Miss West Virginia USA.

“I didn’t realize I had won at first until she was like, Oh my God, you won! I was like, ME? It was a shocking moment because I didn’t really have a reaction, I just started crying,” Harmon said.

She’s celebrating her win in her new office as Marshall University’s new student body vice president.

It’s safe to say she’s had a big year.

“I was inaugurated in April,” Harmon said. “I’m super proud to be a representative of the state, not only the state but my community in Charleston and Huntington.”

Harmon got her interest in student government and pageants when she ran for Marshall homecoming court with her platform of diversity and inclusion.

“From there I saw the different concerns there were on campus, and it made me want to reach out to others and what their concerns were, and what changes they wanted to see on campus,” she said.

Walking around Marshall’s campus, you may see Nevaeh’s face on one of the banners.

Banners of Navaeh Harmon at Marshall University (WSAZ Staff)

That’s the face of 2023′s Miss West Virginia USA, Marshall’s student body vice president and a pharmacy technician working to get into medical school.

So you may be wondering, how does she do it all?

“Yeah, I get that a lot,” Harmon said. “It’s really a crazy lifestyle, I’m super busy all the time, but it really just comes down to time management and taking that time to get everything done but also taking time for myself.”

The schedule only gets busier from here, because Harmon now gets to prepare for Miss USA.

She plans to bring her love for West Virginia and Marshall to the national stage and show everyone how special the Herd family is.

“I hope to talk about things that happened at Marshall, how Marshall has helped me grow and given me all these opportunities, because that’s what really got me to this point is taking that step when I first got to Marshall,” she said.

All while staying true to her platform of diversity and inclusion.

“Especially when it comes to little girls who look like me, being that role model for them is really important,” Harmon said. “Being that representation that I never had when I was a kid. That’s really where my ‘why’ comes from and where I’m really passionate about things.”

Encouraging little ones everywhere that they too are worthy of their own crowning moments.

There hasn’t been a date set for the Miss USA national pageant, but it’ll likely be some time in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.