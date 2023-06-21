Center for Christian Action receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - The Center for Christian Action in Pocahontas, Va has received a $2,700 donation to help feed neighbors in their time of need from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

The Center for Christian Action will use the gift to purchase food for the food pantry to provide food for families. Their mission is always to be there to give HOPE to others in their time of need and help bring positive change to the lives of those they serve.

“Wellbeing is at the forefront of what we’re working together toward. Here at the Center we are driven by a single goal; to do our part to make the world a better place. We can only do this with the help of organizations like the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. We are thankful for this generous donation. I firmly believe that NO ONE should ever go hungry! Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation will help us make sure that NO ONE in our communities ever go hungry! It is with the deepest gratitude that we say THANK YOU again for the donation to our food bank,” said Kimberly Shoun, Director of Programs.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.