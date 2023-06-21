Capito announces over $600,000 for W.Va Drug Free programs

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va) announced $625,000 for five Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Programs across West Virginia wit funding coming from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). The money will be used to mobilize communities to precent and combat substance abuse in youths.

“Community-based solutions are among the most effective tools in our continued battle against the addiction crisis in West Virginia. Every community is different, and our approach towards substance use prevention needs to be tailored to the needs of specific areas, not a one-size-fits-all approach. The Drug-Free Communities Support Program is a great example of an effective approach, and helps youth in West Virginia avoid the path that leads to deadly drug addiction. I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that this model can have across West Virginia, and I’m happy to see this funding aim to help provide the focused approach to substance use prevention that our state needs,” Ranking Member Capito said.

Individual awards listed below:

  • $125,000 The Martinsburg Initiative (Martinsburg, W.Va.)
  • $125,000 Jefferson Berkeley Alliance (Ranson, W.Va.)
  • $125,000 Logan County Prevention Coalition (Logan, W.Va.)
  • $125,000 Fayette Prevention Coalition (Fayetteville, W.Va.)
  • $125,000 Regional Family Resource Network, Inc. (Elkview, W.Va.)

