Beckley shooting leaves one dead

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 21-year-old male was shot in Beckley on Tuesday, June, 20 and was taken to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment.

The male was being transported to Charleston, but he passed from his injuries upon arrival.

Beckley Police Department is still investigating the incident. Neither the victim, nor the suspect’s identity have been released at this time.

