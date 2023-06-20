W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice responds to vaccine sweepstakes investigation claims

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says there was never a federal investigation into the ‘Do It for Babydog’ COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Justice says a report from a major news outlet alleging the vaccine lottery was under investigation is not true.

“What’s being reported here is nothing but 18 carat garbage. It’s been reported that we were under investigation and that’s completely wrong,” said Justice.

Justice says his office was subpoenaed and handed over all of the documents requested. He says the focus of the subpoena was not on his office but rather the price tag that the car dealerships had on the vehicles bought for the giveaway.

“In truth the evidence was shown and I believe the car dealers likewise were able to establish that premium packages that were placed on the automobiles after they were received at the dealerships such as the lift kits on the trucks or ultra packages that were on a couple of the cars, that those were the prices that were paid at the car dealership as anybody would walk off the street and buy the car,” said Justice’s Chief of Staff, Brian Abraham.

“We’ve been told that the case at the U.S. Attorney’s Office has been closed. No charges were levied against any of the car dealers and this has nothing to do with this office,” said Justice.

Abraham called the news outlet’s report a hit job against the governor. Justice says the report also questioned whether the vaccine sweepstakes was successful, which he says is not up for debate.

“Anybody in their right mind would have a hard time saying the program was not effective. Of course it was effective. It’s difficult to measure, of course it’s difficult to measure. But we did get a lot more people vaccinated,” said Justice.

