Va. jury convicts ‘Tiger King’ star for wildlife trafficking

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle had been accused of illegally purchasing lion clubs in Frederick County in...
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle had been accused of illegally purchasing lion clubs in Frederick County in Virginia.(JRLDC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bhagavan “Doc” Antle - known for his appearance on Netflix’s “Tiger King” - was convicted last week on two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

He had been accused of illegally purchasing lion cubs in Frederick County in Virginia for display at his zoo in South Carolina.

The jury in the case also handed down not guilty verdicts on five other misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty, according to the Winchester Star.

“Virginia’s animal cruelty laws are not taken lightly by my office,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I’m proud of my Animal Law Unit for their tireless work and I’m thrilled that the jury not only agreed with us but sent a message that Virginia does not tolerate wildlife animal trafficking.”

Antle’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Bluefield, Va. motorcycle crash
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
Kristen and Lee Lewis operate Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, which is located in...
In Focus: Kristen & Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va Take Home National Award
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st

Latest News

On the state’s 160th birthday on Tuesday, Blue Smoke Salsa used the opportunity to roll out...
Tamarack helps market West Virginia on the world’s stage
Man celebrate's West Virginia Day with giant birthday card
Man celebrate’s West Virginia Day with giant birthday card
Coal City Fire
Coal City home is a total loss after structure fire
Officer Chris Wagner died while on duty Friday night.
Funeral arrangements set for fallen Wintergreen police officer