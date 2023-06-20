Tamarack helps market West Virginia on the world’s stage

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - To outsiders, the feeling of ‘home’ here in the Mountain State might be hard to describe. Is it the smell of the state’s Sugar Maple trees or the taste of a delicious pepperoni roll? While the term may mean something different for everyone, there’s no denying the state’s wide range of craftsman and culinary artists who contribute to that definition. And perhaps nowhere is that work more proudly on display than at Tamarack, repeatedly ranked America’s best travel stop.

On the state’s 160th birthday, Blue Smoke Salsa used the opportunity to roll out three new flavors at the venue -- Cherry Chipotle, Blueberry Jalapeno, and Pineapple Habanero. The flavors were designed by Paul Smith, who was recently ranked one of the top chefs in the Southeast in the James Beard chef competition.

“I was lucky enough to cook all over the country -- Napa Valley Ashville, Florida, New York City. But nowhere ever felt like home. I always wanted to come back,” he said.

New River Brands, the umbrella company for Blue Smoke Salsa, is working to promote West Virginia products on the world’s stage. According to marketing manager Brent Burns, the strategy is all about West Virginians helping West Virginians.

“We actually use J.Q. Dickinson Salts in our recipes. We try to use as many local ingredients as we can. It’s produced in Clarksburg by another great West Virginia company called Oliverio Peppers in Clarksburg.”

He said “one of our goals is to take these smaller brands started in West Virginia really in their kitchens and scale them to the point where they can be known regionally, throughout Appalachia, and hopefully we can develop what will become West Virginia national food products.”

They are products that capture that feeling of ‘home’ so many West Virginians already know and love.

“Appalachia is about music, food, and stories. And we’re just trying to tell our story through food,” added Smith.

