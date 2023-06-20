Summer starts Wednesday, but it won’t feel like it!

Temps will be below average, and showers will stick around into midweek
TOMORROW
TOMORROW
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight
Tonight

We’ll be soggy still tonight, with occasional showers. Lows should still stay mild, in the upper 50s-low 60s. We’ll see areas of fog and stay breezy at times overnight-Wed AM as well.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Tomorrow will bring widespread rain, heavy at times as a frontal boundary remains stalled over our region. Highs will only be in the upper 50s-mid 60s FOR THE FIRST DAY OF SUMMER ON WEDNESDAY! (So...not exactly the best day to jump in the pool unfortunately). Wednesday night, showers will continue, and lows will hover in the 50s and 60s.

RAIN CHANCE
RAIN CHANCE

FLOODING COULD BE POSSIBLE ANYTIME THIS WEEK DUE TO EXCESSIVE RAINFALL. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

We look to see more rain/occasional t-storms into Thursday and Friday as well, and we should stay a bit cooler than average through the end of the week.

TEMP TREND
TEMP TREND

By the weekend, we will be warming back up into the 70s and 80s, and will finally see a temporary drop in rain chances for a least a bit...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

