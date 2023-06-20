Staying gloomy in the coming days

A stalled area of low pressure will bring more rounds of rain our way today. The rain could be heavy at times, so localized flooding is possible especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. We’ll be breezy as highs only top off in the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Rain, which could be heavy at times, is expected today as temperatures climb into the 60s and low 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue off-and-on throughout the overnight hours. Low temperatures should drop into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

Rain will fall at times tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay unsettled on Wednesday with more rain at times. Heavy downpours could once again lead to some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will be well below average for the first day of Summer in the upper 50s and low/mid 60s.

Off-and-on rain is expected on Wednesday as temperatures only reach the upper 50s and low/mid 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through our region late week. Localized flooding will remain a possibility for the rest of the week. Highs will stay below average in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s on Thursday and Friday.

We'll stay unsettled through the rest of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll hold on to the chance for some more off-and-on showers and storms into the weekend. Temperatures will be more seasonable in the 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.