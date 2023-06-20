Man celebrate’s West Virginia Day with giant birthday card

Man celebrate's West Virginia Day with giant birthday card
Man celebrate's West Virginia Day with giant birthday card
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Today is the 160th birtday of West Virginia.

Someone who always celebrates the state on this day is Wayne Worth from Clarksburg.

He sits outside of the Cabell County Courthouse with his giant birthday card to West Virginia... as people drive by and honk.

For 18 years in a row... Wayne has been on the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street waving at drivers celebrating the state he loves.

Wayne told WSAZ he will be at the courthouse until 3 p.m. Tuesday if you want to drive by and give him a honk.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Bluefield, Va. motorcycle crash
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
Kristen and Lee Lewis operate Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, which is located in...
In Focus: Kristen & Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va Take Home National Award
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st

Latest News

On the state’s 160th birthday on Tuesday, Blue Smoke Salsa used the opportunity to roll out...
Tamarack helps market West Virginia on the world’s stage
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle had been accused of illegally purchasing lion clubs in Frederick County in...
Va. jury convicts ‘Tiger King’ star for wildlife trafficking
Coal City Fire
Coal City home is a total loss after structure fire
Officer Chris Wagner died while on duty Friday night.
Funeral arrangements set for fallen Wintergreen police officer