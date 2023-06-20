How well do West Virginians know the Mountain State?

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA took to the streets to ask West Virginians some questions about the Mountain State. Here are their answers.

First questions: What’s the capital of West Virginia?

Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: Charleston

Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: Charleston

Elijah Hicks: Charleston

Bryce Burgess, Princeton, W.Va.: Charleston

Kim Hickman, Princeton, W.Va.: Charleston

Of course the right answer is Charleston.

Question two: Before Charleston, where was the capital of West Virginia?

Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: Morgantown? I don’t know.

Gina Boggess, Princeton, W.Va.: Wheeling

Elijah Hicks: I have no idea

Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: Oh good lord I know that Bluefield was in the running, Wheeling?

The correct answer is Wheeling.

Question three: What’s the state bird of West Virginia?

Bryce Burgess, Princeton, W.Va.: I don’t know, the cardinal?

Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: cardinal

Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: cardinal

Elijah Hicks: bluejay?

The answer is in fact the cardinal.

Question four: What’s the largest West Virginia county when it comes to square mileage?

Kim Hickman, Princeton, W.Va.: Oh my goodness. How about Mercer, I’m going to say Mercer. I know it’s not right, I don’t know.

The answer is Randolph County.

Question five: What’s the smallest West Virginia county when it comes to square mileage?

Gina Boggess, Princeton, W.Va.: McDowell?

The correct answer is Hancock County

Question six: What’s the name of Governor Jim Justice’s dog?

Bryce Burgess, Princeton, W.Va.: Babydog

Lacey Vilandry, Princeton, W.Va.: “It’s Babydog”

Gina Boggess, Princeton, W.Va.: Babydog

Frances Brannen, Matoaka, W.Va.: For his dog? No.

Of course his dog’s name is Babydog.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Bluefield, Va. motorcycle crash
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Kristen and Lee Lewis operate Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, which is located in...
In Focus: Kristen & Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va Take Home National Award
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley

Latest News

The majestic beauty of the Mountain State
The majestic beauty of the Mountain State
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice responds to vaccine sweepstakes investigation claims
West Virginia Day, June 20
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine holds annual West Virginia Day celebration
Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas
Line mechanic from our region dies during storm restoration in Texas