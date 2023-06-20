Funeral arrangements set for fallen Wintergreen police officer

Officer Chris Wagner died while on duty Friday night.
Officer Chris Wagner died while on duty Friday night.(Wintergreen Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WDBJ) - Funeral arrangements have been set for fallen Wintergreen police officer Mark Christopher ‘Chris’ Wagner, who was killed in a shooting late Friday night.

The visitation and funeral will take place June 26 at the Augusta Expo Event Center.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, and the funeral will start immediately after the visitation. The burial will take place following the service at Augusta Memorial Park.

The visitation, funeral and burial are open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Bluefield, Va. motorcycle crash
A man having a medical emergency in Beckley was killed by his dog last Thursday.
Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley
Jonathan E. Cherry
California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor
Kristen and Lee Lewis operate Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, which is located in...
In Focus: Kristen & Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va Take Home National Award
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st

Latest News

On the state’s 160th birthday on Tuesday, Blue Smoke Salsa used the opportunity to roll out...
Tamarack helps market West Virginia on the world’s stage
Man celebrate's West Virginia Day with giant birthday card
Man celebrate’s West Virginia Day with giant birthday card
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle had been accused of illegally purchasing lion clubs in Frederick County in...
Va. jury convicts ‘Tiger King’ star for wildlife trafficking
Coal City Fire
Coal City home is a total loss after structure fire