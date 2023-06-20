Coal City home is a total loss after structure fire

Coal City Fire
Coal City Fire(WVVA News)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Coal City home is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to a structure fire on Morning Glory Lane just after 10:30 a.m.

Coal City Fire Chief told WVVA that the homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire. He is currently being assisted by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

