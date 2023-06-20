Charlottesville man training soldiers in Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business owner is helping Ukrainians by going back to the country to teach and train soldiers how to fight.

Lance Zaal is currently in the capital of Ukraine, his fourth trip to the war-torn country. He says his goal is to help the people there now so the future doesn’t have to get involved.

“If we don’t stop it here, it will be our sons and daughters that will be fighting this,” the Marine said. “They didn’t know how to operate their rifles, they didn’t know how to move with it, they didn’t know how to properly aim and shoot.”

Zaal says what he has seen pushes him to help those fighting.

“There are tremendous stories of heroism and courage and bravery in the face of absolute brutality, in humanity, and it’s important that we fight against that,” he said. “Of everything that I did in my military experience from my deployments to Iraq, the one thing that I am absolutely most proud of is going to Ukraine.”

Zaal says there are many ways to help the people of Ukraine.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.