Charlottesville chef teaching cooking skills to prisoners

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville chef is helping those in prison learn a trade for when they get out.

Chef Antwon Brinson’s Phoenix Program teachers prisoners cooking skills and goal-setting. He also highlights the importance of soft skills through his teachings.

When his students are released, Chef Brinson uses the skill they’ve learned to connect them with employers in the food industry.

“So our goal with the program was to go into the prison and break down those mental barriers, and connect them to employers when they get out so they can really dive into a career,” Brinson, who is also the founder of Culinary Concepts AB, said.

Culinary Concepts says it is always looking for new employer partners.

