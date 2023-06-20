Caught on camera: Stranded driver, deputy sucked into drainage pipe during water rescue

Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in Florida. (ESCAMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Florida sheriff’s office released dramatic video showing the moment a water rescue of a trapped motorist took a frightening turn.

Sheriff’s Deputy William Hollingsworth arrived on scene Friday in Escambia County, Florida, to help a stranded driver who was stuck in rising flood waters.

After exiting his patrol car, Hollingsworth says he saw a driver vanish underwater and immediately went in after him.

The sheriff’s office says Hollingsworth was pulled underwater for 30 seconds and through the drainage pipe for nearly 100 feet.

His body camera captured the muffled sounds of being submerged until he was finally able to resurface.

Hollingsworth immediately rushed to the driver to see if he was OK.

“Oh, Jesus. David. David. David. David, can you believe what just happened to us?” Hollingsworth said.

The two were audibly emotional about their near-death experience.

Afterwards, the driver thanked the deputy for his actions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

