Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine holds annual West Virginia Day celebration

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Happy Birthday, West Virginia!

People and places all across the Mountain State were celebrating the blue and gold on Tuesday, June 20, West Virginia’s birthday. In Raleigh County, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine held its annual celebration.

Crowds gathered there Tuesday morning to begin their taste of all things West Virginia. For starters, they were greeted at the Rahall Company Store with blue and gold cupcakes and the band Isiaac “Squared.” Members Isaac Tolliver and Isiac McAllister III say Tuesday was their biggest gig yet. The duo shuffled between 35 songs, giving guests a mix of bluegrass, rock and roll, country and more.

“I mean, we’re pumped,” McAllister began. “It’s an honor to sit here and play for the city, especially on something as cool as West Virginia Day and we couldn’t be happier.”

“Words can’t express,” Tolliver added. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s absolutely sick.”

Once inside, guests were able to do some shopping. Here, they could meet Carol Dameron, owner of West Virginia Coal Jewelry, which uses coal and coal mining scrip to make pieces that reflect the history of the Mountain State inside and out.

Dameron says June 20 holds a special place in her heart.

“I’m very fortunate and very blessed to be able to do what I do and have a place like the Exhibition Coal Mine to come and celebrate West Virginia’s birthday....I look forward to this day every year. This is the one show that I always do and I never change it. No matter what’s going on, I’m here on West Virginia Day.”

In addition to West Virginia-themed activities for kids, the mines also discounted tour tickets to $11 for the occasion. It’s a draw for locals, but Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, says it’s also a way to share the state’s magic with visitors.

“We find that the visitors that we have are just really glad to even learn that much more about [West Virginia]...Our birthday is so unique; Our creation was unique. No other state was created the way we were, so we tell everybody about that and how proud we are.”

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Click here to learn more.

